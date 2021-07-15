Meghan Markle and Prince Harry working on new animated Netflix series

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced they are developing a new animated series for Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the new venture through Archewell Productions, the organization founded by the power couple.

The family-focused series is being developed under the working title, Pearl, and will follow the adventures of a heroic 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women throughout history.

The Duchess of Sussex will serve as an executive producer alongside Canadian filmmaker David Furnish (Rocketman, Gnomeo & Juliet), Carolyn Soper (Sherlock Gnomes, Tangled), and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus (I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, What Happened, Miss Simone?), and Dan Cogan (Icarus, The Apollo).

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” says Markle, Co-Founder of Archwell Productions. “I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.”

Markle says she’s been working with Furnish, and the two are “eager to bring this special series to light.”