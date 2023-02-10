8 ways to experience winter in BC if you don't ski or snowboard
Ice Skating
Grouse Mountain Light Walk
Snowshoeing
Go snow tubing
Bring out your inner child and go snow tubing or tobogganing at any of the North Shore mountains. You get to experience a little bit of an adrenaline rush in a less intimidating space.
Cypress Mountain | Grouse Mountain | Mt. Seymour
Dog sledding in Whistler
Dog lovers, this is an experience you can’t miss. It is a bit on the expensive side but think of it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. You get to ride a sled with a professional musher, being pulled by a team of cute dogs through the forests in the Callaghan Valley. Plus, you get to meet the dogs and pet them! Blackcomb Snowmobile and Canadian Wilderness Adventures offer these tours that will surely be an experience you won’t forget.
Curling
Grab your brooms, “hurry hard” to your nearest curling centre, and join a class to learn about this popular winter sport. I’m sure you’ve seen it at the Olympics and were curious so why not give it a try? It’s definitely not as easy as you think it is. The Vancouver Curling Club and Port Moody Curling Club both offer classes for newbies.
Snowmobiling tours
Have you ever tried snowmobiling? It turns out, all you need is a driver’s licence and proper outdoor clothes. Tourism Whistler can help you choose your adventure, from scenic, well-groomed trails for beginners to an exciting backcountry trek for more experienced riders.
Ice Climbing
If you ever wanted to scale an ice wall, here’s your chance. Mountain Skills Academy and Adventures offers a two-day Intro to Ice Climbing class in Whistler. They say there are no prerequisites but some climbing experience will help you. Play at your own risk and always put safety first.