7 wine Wednesday deals to check out in Vancouver

Ahh, Wednesdays – we love you because your arrival means we’re halfway through the week, but it also means it’s wine Wednesday.

Partly because the alliteration is fun to say, and partly because we need that final push to get us through the week, you can find wine Wednesday deals at a ton of restaurants in Vancouver.

From full bottle deals to by-the-glass pours, these are some of the best spots to get a deal on vino in the middle of the week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Parlour (@theparlourrestaurants)

This Yaletown spot is a great place to go for after-work wine deals. The restaurant offers $1.50 per ounce of red, white, and rosé wine on Wednesdays.

Address: 1011 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-3322

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cactus Club Cafe (@cactusclubcafe)

It may be a big chain restaurant, but Cactus Club is still a great spot to go for daily deals on drinks. It offers half-off bottles of wine on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at most of its Greater Vancouver locations.

See website for full list of locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗦𝗮𝗶 𝗪𝗼𝗼 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁 + 𝗕𝗮𝗿 (@saiwooyvr)

Not limited to a Wednesday special, this Vancouver restaurant, which “focuses on pairing local bounty and global techniques with familiar Korean, Japanese and Chinese flavours,” has a daily wine special. You can get a glass of its house red or white for only $7 between 5 and 6 pm, or a glass of orange wine for $10 from Sunday to Thursday after 9 pm.

Address: 158 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-1117

Instagram

This Japanese tapas spot is perfect for fresh plates like Aburi saba and beef tataki, but it also has drink specials for every day of the week. On Wednesdays, you can get select bottles of wine for 30% off.

Address: 1193 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-4272

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BiBo (@bibo_vancouver)

This local Italian joint has two locations, one in Kitsilano and one in Richmond. On Wednesdays at the Kits location, all bottles of wine are half-price – a perfect pairing with the wood-fired pizza or spaghetti al pomodoro.

Address: 1835 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-6177

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colony Bar Main Street (@colonymainst)

Colony has several locations around Vancouver, some of which also have nice little patio seating areas. In addition to bottles of wine being half-off on Wednesdays, you can also grab a glass of house red or white for only $5.50 from Monday to Friday between 3 and 6 pm.

Address: 2904 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-6246

Address: 3255 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6070

Address: 2100 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-4980

Address: 965 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ¿CóMO? Taperia (@comotaperia)

This Spanish tapas spot in Mount Pleasant has delicious small plates and drinks that go well with them, like vermut and sangria on tap. The wine special is not limited to Wednesdays, with a $10 glass of select red, white, or cava available any day between 4 and 5 pm.

Address: 201 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-3100

Instagram