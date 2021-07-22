Individually, fried chicken and wine rank high on the list of treats we look forward to, whether it’s at the end of the workweek or on a spontaneous Sunday evening.

The day or time of indulgence doesn’t necessarily matter; it’s all about the explosion of flavours that greet you upon your first sip or bite — a truly sensory experience that sends out those feel-good vibes.

But we don’t often see fried chicken and wine paired together for a feast deemed fit for royalty. However, Vancouver’s thriving wine subscription service, Wine Vikings Wine Club, is about to change that with the mother of all partnerships.

By teaming up with DL Chicken Shack, Wine Vikings are giving one Daily Hive reader their own private four-course dinner with wine pairings — for six people. Sound like your jam? Hold that thought.

Whether you consider yourself a wine connoisseur or you’re simply curious to learn more about vino and the unsuspecting foods that pair exceptionally well with different grape varieties, Wine Vikings has you covered.

Once you sign up to become a member, you’ll receive six hand-selected and hard-to-find wines right to your doorstep each quarter. And when you open a bottle, you can immerse yourself in a realm of fun learning by scanning the QR code on the insert found inside your subscription box.

This directs you to a video hosted by a local industry expert and restaurant partner (aka, a Wine Viking), who talks through tasting notes and delicious pairing suggestions. Doug Stephen, the owner, operator, and chef behind Vancouver’s DL Chicken Shack, is one of these local experts.

Now, to celebrate all things worldly wine and crispy fried chicken, the contest to emerge from this much-anticipated partnership could see you and five friends enjoying an evening of dining and sipping with the entire DL Chicken Shack restaurant booked out for yourselves.

During this private dining experience, legendary chef Stephen will be hosting your group, cooking up memorable dishes live, and walking you through each mouth-watering eat and the wine pairings to match — a curated selection of six bottles by Wine Vikings Wine Club.

All you have to do is choose a Sunday evening that works for you and your favourite people and get ready for a sesh for the books as DL Chicken Shack opens its doors exclusively for your group — and your group only.

Are you already picturing this dream feast unfolding? If so, enter the contest below. And, in the meantime, use the code DISHEDVIKING to get $20 off your first Wine Vikings subscription box.

Contest

To enter to win a private four-course fried chicken and wine pairing dinner for six people, courtesy of Wine Vikings Wine Club and DL Chicken Shack, do the following:

Follow Wine Vikings and DL Chicken Shack on Instagram — @thewinevikings and @dlchicken — and leave a comment on the following IG post tagging the five friends you would bring to the dinner.

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm on July 30, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform they used to enter. Contest only available to Canadian residents outside of Quebec.

