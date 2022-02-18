Woman charged after bomb threat at Windsor mayor’s home over COVID mandates

A 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged after threatening to bomb a residence belonging to Drew Dilkens, the mayor of Windsor, Ontario.

In a news release issued on Thursday, the Windsor Police Service (WPS) reported that the threats were made on social media on Monday, February 14, and police immediately launched an investigation.

“The comments were located within a social media thread related to conversations surrounding Covid and current mandates,” said WPS. “As such, investigators believe the threats are directly related to ongoing pandemic measures.”

The suspect, who is a Windsor resident, was identified and arrested three days later on Thursday. She is facing a charge of threats to property but was “released on an Undertaking with conditions and a future court date.”

WINDSOR POLICE SERVICE NEWS RELEASE Threats Investigation Leads to Arresthttps://t.co/H5LIXsod8A pic.twitter.com/UqVAxDEdlc — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 17, 2022

Her name has not been released to the public, along with other information about the case.

Since this case is an ongoing investigation, police said they would not be releasing further information at this time.

The anti-mandate blockade at Windsor’s Ambassador Bridge ended a day before threats were made. Dilkens said the blockade was causing a national economic crisis and that it was an “illegal occupation.”

The Ambassador Bridge is an essential trade-related border crossing between Canada and the US. The demonstrations at the bridge impacted the flow of goods at the border and were “disrupting supply chains, endangering jobs, and threatening our economy,” according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Earlier on February 10, Mayor Dilkens had announced that the Windsor City Council had authorized that an injunction be sought for the Superior Court of Justice to bring about an end to the illegal occupation at Huron Church Road.

The injunction was granted and met with public support as well as outrage.