Nothing feels quite as celebrity-adjacent as walking into your favourite local cidery and getting a glass for free for the rest of your life.

If this deal sounds like something out of a bacchanalian dream for you, then you’re going to want to know more about Windfall Cider’s special anniversary deal.

The North Vancouver cidery is celebrating its one-year birthday this month with its Cider for Life deal – a limited-time offer for a “no-catch, no-fuss, one-time membership” that has been designed for the cider lovers among us.

For a one-time fee of $250, members can get 12 cider pours at Windfall every single year until “the end of time,” according to the release.

Spaces are limited to only 100, and you can purchase the membership either for yourself or for someone else, but essentially it means that after your one payment, you’d pretty much never have to pay for cider at Windfall again – unless, of course, you plan to have more than 12 pints a year.

The deal is officially live now, but because of its limited availability, it likely won’t be available for long.

It’s a pretty grandiose way to celebrate a birthday, and we are all for it.

Windfall opened its urban cidery space last March, offering hard cider made with BC apples and using old-world cider-making techniques. You can swing by its tasting room for a glass or grab its bottles or cans to-go.

Address: 250 Esplanade E #101, North Vancouver

