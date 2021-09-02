How to win $2,500 towards the weekend getaway of your dreams (CONTEST)

As Canadians, we’re fortunate to have a vast backyard to roam and discover. From its mountainous peaks to its quaint seaside towns, our country is nearly boundless with all its contrasting landscapes, begging to be explored.

As restrictions lessen and the world opens up, the long-awaited time has come for us to venture out and take it all in. With so many incredible options to choose from, it begs the question: where would you go with an extra $2,500? Old Quebec City? Vancouver Island? Halifax? Or maybe Queen West in Toronto?

To help inspire Canadians to reconnect with our ‘local’ wonders, Ram Truck is offering a $2,500 cash prize towards a weekend getaway for one lucky winner.

With an available air suspension, expansive rear seat legroom, and towing up to 12,750 lb, Ram 1500 is the ideal road trip companion for you, your tallest friends, and your biggest toys. You’ll never get bored with innovations like the 12-inch multimedia touchscreen for endless on-route entertainment.

Seeing as it’s a cash prize, you choose the perfect getaway — whether it’s a cottage in Muskoka, a rustic cabin in Banff, or a surfer’s paradise in Tofino — your imagination is your only limitation.

Fill out the form below to enter for your chance to win $2,500 towards the ultimate weekend getaway.

To learn more about what makes the Ram 1500 the ultimate set of road trip wheels, visit ramtruck.ca.