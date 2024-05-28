Win over $1,000 worth of Hallmark pop culture gifts (CONTEST)

Are you someone who eagerly waits in line for the latest blockbuster, or perhaps you’ve binged an entire season of your favourite show in one epic sitting? If you answered yes to either of the above, this contest is for you!
We’ve teamed up with Hallmark, known for creating unique and exclusive products fans love, to give away a bunch of pop culture goodies that’ll help you elevate your fandom to the next level!
One (1) lucky blogTO reader will win over $1,000 worth of fantastic prizes, which includes a mix of pop culture memorabilia, gifting items, cards, and even gift presentation items like wrapping paper and tissue.
We’re talking everything from household essentials to trendy stationery, with iconic characters that have captured our hearts over the years.
Imagine cooking up a meal in a stylish Star Wars apron or sipping coffee from a mug featuring your favourite Gilmore Girls hangout spot. Pretty sweet, eh?
So, whether you’re a die-hard fan of Friends or a wannabe wizard who loves all things Harry Potter, don’t miss the chance to enter now!
Entry Details:
To enter the contest, simply fill out the entry form on this page.
The contest closes on June 11, 2024.
Prize Details:
One (1) lucky winner will receive:
- Peanuts®Beagle Scouts 50th Outdoor Blanket with Bag
- Peanuts® Beagle Scouts 50th Tea Towel and S’more Utensil Set
- Peanuts® Beagle Scouts 50th Fabric Tote Bag
- Peanuts® Gang Happiness Is Puzzle (550 pieces)
- Peanuts® Snoopy All the Happy Tea Towel
- Peanuts® Trio Thank You Notes
- Golden Girls Drinking Glass Set
- Better Together Spongebob and Patrick Magnetic Plush
- Better Together Disney Lilo and Stitch Magnetic Plush
- Better Together Star Wars™ Han Solo™ and Chewbacca™ Magnetic Plush
- Mickey and Minnie Magnetic Ornament Set
- Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally and Jack Magnetic Ornament Set
- Disney Sculpted Mickey Treat Jar with Sound
- Star Wars™ Lightsaber Pizza Cutter
- Star Wars™ Darth Vader™ Hooded Blanket
- Star Wars™ Darth Vader™ Light-Up Apron
- Harry Potter™ Magical Icons Oven Mitt
- Harry Potter™ Journal
- Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Is My Home Embroidered Tea Towel
- FRIENDS Happiness Is Oversized Blanket
- FRIENDS Trivia Jar
- FRIENDS Monica Clean Tea Towel
- FRIENDS Pivot Mug
- Gilmore Girls Coffee-Scented Mug Candle
- Gilmore Girls Why Cook Tea Towel
- Schitt’s Creek Rose Apothecary Rose Scented Candle
- Disney 100 Years of Wonder Day Full of Wonder 3D Pop-Up Card
- All Occasion Handmade Boxed Set of Assorted Greeting Cards with Card Organizer (pack of 24)
- Recyclable Gift Bag Assortment (8 Bags: 3 Small 6″, 3 Medium 9″, 2 Large 13″)
- Corkcicle Mickey Mouse Disney100 Heritage Sketch Stemless Cup
- Small Navy Blue Gift Bag
- Medium Navy Blue Gift Bag
- Large Navy Blue Gift Bag
- White Bulk Tissue 40 sheets
- Signature Black Medium Bag
- Brushstroke Medium Bag
Branded Content