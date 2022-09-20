Here’s how to win free bubble tea for an entire year (CONTEST)

The popularity of bubble tea in Canada has exploded in recent years and, for some of us, it’s even replaced iced coffee on our list of favourite beverages. Luckily, for fans of the Taiwanese drink, Metro Vancouver has some of the best spots offering different types and flavours.

Pearl Fever, one of the oldest and most recognizable locally owned bubble tea brands, has been around to witness the public’s love for the drink grow first-hand over the past two decades. The brand was founded by two university friends from Simon Fraser University back in 2002, and it’s now celebrating its 20th anniversary milestone.

In celebration of their 20 years, the stores are running a buy-one-get-one free promotion at all six of its locations in Surrey, Langley, Coquitlam, and UBC Vancouver. Customers can pick one delicious beverage from a choice of their top 10 drinks and get a second at no extra cost. The promotion will run from Friday, September 23 to Saturday, September 24.

Their flavours include milk tea, lychee green tea, matcha ice cream smoothie, Oreo twist, honey green milk tea, taro smoothie, mango smoothie, UFO, royal rocher, and pina colada.

What’s more, Pearl Fever is also offering one lucky customer free bubble tea for an entire year. A dream come true.

Reflecting on 20 years of business, Pearl Fever owners said, “The most memorable part of Pearl Fever has been the connections we’ve made with our staff and customers over the years. Knowing that our former employees are spread across Canada, have fond memories that they come back to chat about, and seeing how we were an important part in their journey is incredibly rewarding.”

Looking to the future, the brand wants to continue to bring bubble tea to cities and towns that haven’t had the opportunity to enjoy it yet and watch it become a part of their daily lives.

Contest

For your chance to win free bubble tea for an entire year, do the following:

F ollow @PearlFeverTea on Instagram Like their contest post Tag your friends in the comment section.

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until Thursday, 29 September ay 11:59pm. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform they used to enter. The contest is only available to BC residents.

For more details on the contest, visit Pearl Fever’s contest post.