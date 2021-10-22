Here’s how you could win a $25K flight voucher this fall (CONTEST)

When we collectively took a hiatus from travel over the past 19 months, we were reminded of one thing: the beauty of immersing ourselves in new places and cultures. And the food; let’s not forget about the sheer joy that comes from your first meal on new ground.

Now that the world is reopening, we’re revising our travel bucket lists to highlight the architecturally rich cities, calming coastal towns, and open plains primed for adventure that we wish to visit in the future.

If you’re currently pondering where you’d like to jet to next, but you’re also conscious of staying within your budget as the holiday season approaches, there’s a way that you could win the ticket to your vacation dreams.

AIR MILES is offering a grand prize flight voucher worth $25,000 and 21 additional prizes as part of its 2021 Flight-A-Day Giveaway. Interested? Hold that thought.

First, let’s look at the prizing in a little more detail.

In addition to the impressive $25,000 flight voucher up for grabs, AIR MILES is giving away 21 flight vouchers — valued at $5,000 each. That means there’s a flight voucher to be won for each day during the giveaway period from October 21 to November 10.

While all entries will be date stamped, the draws will take place at the end of the contest. Lucky winners will then be able to choose a travel voucher from a select list of airlines, including Air Canada and WestJet.

If you’re wondering how to enter this giveaway (which, by the way, is one for the books), all you have to do is use your AIR MILES card at participating partners, whether that be a grocery store, a gas station, or a pharmacy. There are no minimum spends or opt-ins required.

Each swipe at a participating partner location will give you one entry. And if you’re looking for a way to land some bonus entries, you’re in luck if you have Gold or Onyx collector status or if you have a BMO or Amex AIR MILES Credit Card. Again, simply use your card in-store at participating partners during the contest period to get your entries.

“As a program, we love turning everyday moments into unforgettable rewards, and [the] Flight-a-Day Giveaway reminds AIR MILES Collectors that each time they use their card at one of our partners, it represents a step towards a reward big or small,” said President and CEO of the AIR MILES Reward Program, Blair Cameron.

AIR MILES’ Flight-a-Day Giveaway contest is part of a series of program enhancements announced in October reaffirming its commitment to providing Canadians with more redemption benefits, more ways to earn, and more promotional opportunities.

The contest also arrives on the heels of AIR MILES announcing the upcoming launch of its all-new AIR MILES Flights program in November, which will give Canadian travellers more choice, flexibility, and transparency when booking flights online.

As one of Canada’s largest travel providers and with nearly 30 years of turning dreams into destinations behind it, AIR MILES is putting control back in the hands of Canadian travel enthusiasts, who can easily choose their airline, class of travel, departure location (from anywhere in the world), and even how they pay. It’s what AIR MILES calls “flexibility in flight.”

Before you start filling a suitcase with travel essentials, check out the full contest details, the no purchase necessary method of entry, and full rules here and get ready to swipe. To learn more about the AIR MILES Reward Program and sign up to become a Collector, visit airmiles.ca.