Win a Titleist and FootJoy shopping spree from Greenacres Golf Course in Richmond

As the weather in Vancouver remains tropical, it’s about time to stage a return to our favourite seasonal sports. And nothing quite spells summer like a day spent walking (or driving) down a vibrant green course, club in hand.

For those eager to tee off, Richmond’s Greenacres Golf Course — centrally located between highways 99 and 91 — is quite unlike any other in the Lower Mainland. With the beauty of Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in the distance, the lush, impeccably groomed landscape gives its stunning natural backdrop a run for its money.

Within the par 71 course, there’s something for everyone. Novices will find their stride in some of the more forgiving holes, while enthusiasts will find their fair share of challenges with the course’s water hazards and undulating greens. At the end of the day, the tree-lined, 18-hole golf course will test the game of any level of golfer.

After your round — whether you’re looking to celebrate a new low score or shrug off the one-too-many duffs — the sun-soaked patio at the Spike Lounge and Grill is the perfect spot to replenish with a refreshing drink or delicious meal.

While the pandemic is still ongoing, the wellbeing of staff and customers remains top of mind for Greenacres. Health and safety measures and precautions based on guidelines provided by public health authorities are a priority at the golf course.

To build even more excitement around the golf season, Greenacres has launched a massive sweepstakes, which includes a chance to win over $10K in total prizes for 30 lucky winners — how does a Titleist and FootJoy shopping spree sound?

The sweepstakes are open to anyone over 18 years of age that is a resident of BC. The first draw took place on April 30, but there’s still a full season of prizes to look forward to at the upcoming draws on June 30, August 31, and October 31.

Entrants have the opportunity to win fun prizes, as well as free rounds of golf. To participate, all you have to do is drop by the Pro Shop during your next tee-off to obtain the secret entry key before entering it online.

When: Upcoming draw dates are June 30, August 31, and October 31

Where: Greenacres Golf Course, 5040 No. 6 Road, Richmond

How: To enter for a chance to win, visit the Pro Shop at Greenacres Golf Course within operating hours to obtain an entry key (no purchase necessary) and enter it on the website.

To learn more about Greenacres Golf Course and how to enter the sweepstakes, you can visit sweepstake.greenacresgolfcourse.com.