Log your bike trips next week to win a cycling adventure for two in France

Written for Daily Hive by Rianna Fiorante, Marketing Manager at HUB Cycling

HUB Cycling’s Go by Bike Week presented by DoorDash returns to Metro Vancouver next week from September 27 to October 3. You could win a cycling adventure for two in France, sponsored by Exodus Travels, simply by logging any bike trip you take next week.

Not a bad way to beat the pandemic-induced cabin fever, huh?

All bike trips count – trips to work, a restaurant, movie theatre, grocery store, the gym, for leisure and beyond. Participants can register for the free community event at bikehub.ca/gbbw.

Go by Bike Week is a week-long bi-annual behaviour change campaign aimed to showcase how resilient cycling is as a mode of transportation. During the event, HUB Cycling encourages people to get out and ride their bikes anywhere and everywhere.

Log your trips online at bikehub.ca/gbbw for a chance to win great prizes from Arc’teryx, Scandinave Spa Whistler, Park Royal, Rad Power Bikes and others, track your kilometers, and see how many greenhouse gas emissions you’ve saved. Your logged trips during Go by Bike Week help HUB Cycling work with local leaders to improve cycling conditions in Metro Vancouver and make the region a happier and healthier place to live for everyone.

This fall, HUB Cycling is also excited to bring back 23 in-person Knowledge HUB stations and 10 Community Stations hosted by bike-friendly businesses and organizations across Metro Vancouver. Participants can stop by for a chance to win awesome prizes, get free basic bike maintenance from local mechanics, and receive free coffee and snacks from Nature’s Path, Smart Sweets, Gnusanté, Three Farmers, and more. To view the full schedule and find a station in your neighbourhood, click here.

Prior to Go by Bike Week, HUB Cycling will also be hosting a free webinar on September 24 from 11 am – 12 pm on Cycle Superhighways: Lessons from Copenhagen. David Rønnov, urban and transportation planner at the Office for Cycle Superhighways in Copenhagen, Denmark, will present on the logistics and successes of cycling superhighways in Denmark’s capital region and demonstrate how these direct, safer routes across long distances can change the way we move and increase the number of people biking. You can register for the free webinar here.

After Go by Bike Week, HUB Cycling is hosting another free webinar on October 6 from 12 – 1 pm on E-Bikes: Harnessing their potential to get more people biking. This was HUB Cycling’s most popular webinar during their Spring Go by Bike Week. You can register for the free webinar here.

For tips and tricks on transitioning into fall and winter riding, be sure to check out The Commuter Bike Shopper’s Checklist and The Fair-weather Cyclist’s Guide to Fall & Winter Riding. To stay up to date on everything cycling-related and Go by Bike Week, follow HUB Cycling on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to their Events & Go by Bike Week newsletter.

Go by Bike Week takes place across Metro Vancouver from September 27 – October 3. Register for free at bikehub.ca/gbbw.

HUB Cycling makes cycling better through education, action, research, and events. More people cycling means happier, healthier, more connected communities. Learn more about our work at bikehub.ca

We acknowledge that HUB Cycling, through our various projects, operates on the traditional unceded territories of many First Nations in British Columbia. Learn more about the distinct languages, economic background, and First Nations communities in regions across British Columbia on this interactive map.