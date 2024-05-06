Right now, families across BC are struggling to put food on the table. In fact, one in five families are at risk of food insecurity. It’s no secret that hunger can really set a child back during critical development stages, and it’s an issue that needs to be addressed fast.

That’s exactly why CKNW Kids’ Fund and Backpack Buddies have teamed up for a 50/50 draw that’ll help raise vital funds to tackle child hunger in BC — and the draw gives one lucky Vancouverite the chance to win big.

With this unique raffle, the winner will take home 50% of the jackpot, while the other 50% will be split equally between the CKNW Kids’ Fund and Backpack Buddies. It’s a win-win situation!

How to enter

Tickets for the 50/50 raffle are on sale now until Thursday, May 9, with the winner being

announced on Friday, May 10. The current jackpot is sitting at around $22,000, and the goal is to raise $100,000 or more.

The more tickets you buy the more chances you’ll have to win — and the more money you’ll raise for an incredible cause. You can purchase one ticket for $5 or amp up your odds with 20 tickets for $20, 100 tickets for $40, or 300 tickets for $100.

Looking out for BC’s kids

Backpack Buddies is tackling food insecurity issues in BC by putting food directly into the hands, and bags, of those who need it most.

Many children currently rely heavily on school meal programs to eat. Over the weekends, some may not eat at all until school starts again on Monday. So, Backpack Buddies works to fill backpacks every Friday for students in need with meals and snacks to last the weekend and beyond. Pretty cool, huh?

Meanwhile, CKNW Kids’ Fund has long been supporting BC kids with physical, mental and social challenges (78 years to be exact!). Through the generosity of organizations, communities, and people like you, it provides families with grants for essential medical equipment, therapies, and programs for at-risk youth.

The CKNW Kids’ Fund and Backpack Buddies 50/50 draw is an exciting opportunity to win a life-changing prize and make a real difference for BC kids while you’re at it. For more information, or to buy tickets now, click here. Good luck!