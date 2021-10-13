Canadian TV legend William Shatner becomes oldest person in space
For the man who played Captain Kirk on the 1960s television series Star Trek, William Shatner has seen science fiction become a reality, becoming the oldest person to enter outer space.
On Wednesday, the 90-year-old actor and Montreal native flew 106 kilometres over a West Texas desert aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company, Blue Origin.
“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” said Shatner in a press release.
Shatner flew on the ‘New Shepard’ alongside a crew that featured Dr. Chris Boshuizen, Glen de Vries, and Audrey Powers. It was the 18th space voyage the launch vehicle designed for space tourism has taken.
#NewShepard and the #NS18 crew headed to space this morning from Launch Site One. pic.twitter.com/gKUMRXk6IC
— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 13, 2021
A lifelong Star Trek fan, Bezos famously made his first voyage to space on July 20 alongside his brother Mark. The crew from that NS-16 flight included 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, who up until now was the oldest person to have gone to space.
Shatner, who is eight years Funk’s senior, posted a statement to Twitter the morning of the NS-18 flight, comparing his experience to one of a “boy playing on the seashore.”
I do not know what I may appear to the world, but to myself I seem to have been only like a boy playing on the seashore, diverting myself in now & then finding a smoother pebble or a prettier shell than ordinary, whilst the great ocean of truth lay all undiscovered before me.🚀 pic.twitter.com/ZY2Ka8ij7z
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 13, 2021
A full replay of Shatner’s NS-18 flight is available for viewing on the company’s website.
Blue Origin is planning one more crewed flight this year, with several more crewed flights scheduled for 2022.