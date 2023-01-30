Will Ferrell hilariously stares down, chirps Raptors bench (VIDEO)

While the Toronto Raptors might not be generating many positive headlines these days, they appear to have an unlikely admirer: Will Ferrell.

Ferrell, the owner of two ESPY awards for his work in Talladega Nights and Semi-Pro, was spotted at last week’s Raptors game against the Portland Trail Blazers stirring up some, well, chirps.

And via a video released by the Raptors’ Open Gym series today, we get a bit of a closer insight as to what exactly was coming from Ferrell’s mouth as he stared down and quipped back and forth with the Raptors’ players.

Ferrell had a particular back-and-forth with Toronto rookie Christian Koloko about the 6’9″, 200-pound Chris Boucher, known by his nickname “Slim Duck.”

“What does Boucher weigh?” Ferrell asked. “142 [pounds]?”

“Did we just become best friends?” Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/3exgY4bBFS — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 30, 2023

Ferrell also asked Toronto’s bench if they had contact info for one of their official team ambassadors.

“Anybody have Drake’s number? I need to get a hold of Drake,” Ferrell added.

It’s not entirely clear why Ferrell was at the game, as he has no ties by birth to Portland or noted history as either a Blazers or Raptors fan.

But for whatever reason, Ferrell has always had a bit of an affinity for finding himself in the headlines when it comes to Canadian sports teams.

Ferrell infamously made an appearance at the 2013 Canadian Olympic Curling Trials while dressed in character as Ron Burgundy.

While on a press tour for The Campaign, Ferrell and co-star Zach Galifianakis drove around downtown Toronto on a Zamboni.

And at last year’s Super Bowl, Ferrell showed up alongside Ryan Reynolds while rocking some CFL gear: a bright orange BC Lions jersey.

One can only imagine Ferrell will eventually show up at a Canadian Premier League game sometime soon for reasons unknown. Watch out, Atletico Ottawa!