NBA journeyman signs in Russia after brief stop with Raptors

After a brief stop with the Toronto Raptors, Will Barton will be heading overseas to continue his basketball career.

Yesterday, it was announced that the 33-year-old NBA veteran — who last played with the Raptors in 2022-23 — will be heading to CSKA Moscow in Russia on a contract through the end of the 2023-24 season.

The move will be Barton’s first foray into European basketball after being drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers at 40th overall in 2012.

“First and foremost, I’m grateful for this opportunity to play for this team. I’ve heard nothing but good things about the club and the fans,” Barton said in a release announcing the news. “I’m excited to meet my teammates, my coaches, the fans, the organization, and the great people of Moscow. I’m ready to put the time and effort in to compete and win at a high level. Can’t wait to get there and get started.”

Throughout his career, Barton averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 679 regular-season games, while also playing for the Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, and Washington Wizards.

Barton averaged 4.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16 games for the Raptors last season. Toronto initially signed him on February 28, 2023, after Washington had waived him the week prior.

“Will is a well-known player with a big experience of playing in the NBA. He will need to prepare himself for European basketball and he will need a little time to adjust to it,” said CSKA head coach Emil Rajakovic. “I hope this break in February will give us enough time to incorporate him into our team and our system. We hope he will help us achieve our goals this season.”

CSKA Moscow is currently banned from playing EuroLeague competition due to sanctions stemming from the ongoing war in Ukraine, meaning all of Barton’s games will be in the Russian domestic league.