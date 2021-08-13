Wildfire smoke over Vancouver prompts air quality advisory

Wildfire smoke is once again making skies hazy in Vancouver.

The sunrise Friday sent a pink tint over the city as the smoke in the air filtered the sun’s rays.

The smoke is also worsening air quality in the region, and Environment Canada has issued an air quality advisory.

“Outflow winds are bringing smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and Washington into and over the region, contributing to elevated fine particulate matter concentrations and hazy skies,” it said.

The Air Quality Health Index is rated eight or high risk for parts of Metro Vancouver. It could stay high in parts the region into the weekend, according to the weather agency’s forecast.

There are 269 active wildfires currently burning in BC, according to the provincial government’s fire dashboard.

Vancouver is also dealing with a continuing heat warning with daytime highs forecast to feel in the mid-30s with the humidex. The heat is forecast to last until Sunday.