Wildfire breaks out near Kamloops causing evacuation alerts and orders

A wildfire near Kamloops, which was discovered Friday, has led to evacuation alerts and orders for some properties in the area.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the Ross Moore Lake fire has grown to be around 1,800 hectares as of Sunday.

The fire, which is suspected to be caused by lightning, is highly visible to Kamloops and Highway 5A.

The #BCWildfireService continues to respond to the Ross Moore Lake wildfire (K22024) located approximately 13 kilometres south of @cityofkamloops between Highway 5 and 5A. #BCHwy5 #BCHwy5A pic.twitter.com/hZAA78shzn — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 23, 2023

This wildfire has been deemed out of control as it continues to spread “and is not responding to suppression efforts,” the BC Wildfire Service says.

In response to the Ross Moore Lake Fire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert and order.