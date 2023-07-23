News

Wildfire breaks out near Kamloops causing evacuation alerts and orders

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jul 23 2023, 11:00 pm
Wildfire breaks out near Kamloops causing evacuation alerts and orders
BC Wildfire Service/Twitter

A wildfire near Kamloops, which was discovered Friday, has led to evacuation alerts and orders for some properties in the area. 

According to BC Wildfire Service, the Ross Moore Lake fire has grown to be around 1,800 hectares as of Sunday. 

The fire, which is suspected to be caused by lightning, is highly visible to Kamloops and Highway 5A.

This wildfire has been deemed out of control as it continues to spread “and is not responding to suppression efforts,” the BC Wildfire Service says. 

In response to the Ross Moore Lake Fire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert and order

