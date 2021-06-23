Summer is officially here and you can celebrate by exploring BC with an Indigenous wilderness experience in the great outdoors.

There are plenty of outdoor Indigenous-based activities to try with friends and family like whale or even bear watching.

Here’s our ultimate list of wilderness Indigenous adventures you can try this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talaysay Tours (@talaysay_tours)

Talaysay Tours is a cultural and eco tour company owned by a First Nations family who resides on the Sunshine Coast and in Vancouver. It is their goal to provide authentic cultural and eco experiences. They share tours, events and educational programs with visitors throughout the world and North America. They also provide outdoor education in canoeing, kayaking, hiking, snowshoeing, hiking, nature walks, Coast Salish art.

Address: 334 Skawshen Rd,West Vancouver

Phone: 1-800-605-4643

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea Wolf Adventures (@seawolfadventures)

The guide at Sea Wolf Adventures teach and pass on the knowledge of their ancestors. They are culturally trained and very active in the Potlatches today. The tours allow you to be up-close-and-personal with British Columbia’s iconic bears, otters, and whales on an intimate and immersive wildlife watching experience.

Address: 1514 Broughton Boulevard, Port McNeill

Phone: 250-902-9653

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Homalco Tours (@homalcotours)

For two decades, Homalco Wildlife & Cultural Tours has guided groups through the Bute Inlet and along the Orford River, where grizzly bear populations thrive during the salmon run. They offer bear watching, marine wildlife, and cultural tours, all of which are interwoven with knowledge from our traditional way of life. They aim to create a sense of connection with their indigenous culture.

Address: 1344 Island Highway, Campbell River

Phone: 250-923-0602

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clayoquot Wild (@clayoquotwild)

Discover the wild of Clayoquot Sound with local experts on First Nations and Ecological Interpretation. Encounters may include gray whales, humpback whales, orcas, sea lions, eagles, sea otters, harbour porpoise, puffins and many varieties of marine birds and more.

Address: 316 Main Street, Tofino

Phone: 250-266-0543

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidney Whale Watching (@sidneywhalewatching)

Start your journey on a custom 30 foot wildlife viewing vessel embarking through the enchanting Gulf Island Archipelago. Your guide will take you on a thrilling west coast adventure on a vast ocean overflowing with whales and beautiful scenery.

Address: 2537 Beacon Avenue, Sidney

Phone: 250-656-7599

Facebook | Instagram