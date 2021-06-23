Bucket List BC: 5 ultimate Indigenous wilderness adventures
- See also:
View this post on Instagram
Talaysay Tours is a cultural and eco tour company owned by a First Nations family who resides on the Sunshine Coast and in Vancouver. It is their goal to provide authentic cultural and eco experiences. They share tours, events and educational programs with visitors throughout the world and North America. They also provide outdoor education in canoeing, kayaking, hiking, snowshoeing, hiking, nature walks, Coast Salish art.
Address: 334 Skawshen Rd,West Vancouver
Phone: 1-800-605-4643
Seawolf Adventures
View this post on Instagram
The guide at Sea Wolf Adventures teach and pass on the knowledge of their ancestors. They are culturally trained and very active in the Potlatches today. The tours allow you to be up-close-and-personal with British Columbia’s iconic bears, otters, and whales on an intimate and immersive wildlife watching experience.
Address: 1514 Broughton Boulevard, Port McNeill
Phone: 250-902-9653
Homalco Wildlife and Cultural Tours
View this post on Instagram
For two decades, Homalco Wildlife & Cultural Tours has guided groups through the Bute Inlet and along the Orford River, where grizzly bear populations thrive during the salmon run. They offer bear watching, marine wildlife, and cultural tours, all of which are interwoven with knowledge from our traditional way of life. They aim to create a sense of connection with their indigenous culture.
Address: 1344 Island Highway, Campbell River
Phone: 250-923-0602
Clayoquot Wild
View this post on Instagram
Discover the wild of Clayoquot Sound with local experts on First Nations and Ecological Interpretation. Encounters may include gray whales, humpback whales, orcas, sea lions, eagles, sea otters, harbour porpoise, puffins and many varieties of marine birds and more.
Address: 316 Main Street, Tofino
Phone: 250-266-0543
Sidney Whale Watching
View this post on Instagram
Start your journey on a custom 30 foot wildlife viewing vessel embarking through the enchanting Gulf Island Archipelago. Your guide will take you on a thrilling west coast adventure on a vast ocean overflowing with whales and beautiful scenery.
Address: 2537 Beacon Avenue, Sidney
Phone: 250-656-7599