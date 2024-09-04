The Toronto Blue Jays are getting a little creative regarding their latest charitable initiative.

Jays Care, the team’s charitable arm, runs various programs and fundraisers throughout the year. It is currently holding an auction alongside the franchise’s broadcast team.

While most team-run fundraisers consist of signed or game-used equipment and memorabilia, the organization is going a bit unconventional for this edition.

Here are a few of the wildest items, their current bid cost and a description of each:

Hand-painted 2112 Bass Guitar and Meet & Greet with Geddy Lee of Rush

Current bid: C$1,850

Arguably the world’s most famous diehard Toronto Blue Jays fan, Rush lead singer Geddy Lee has been a staple at the Rogers Centre for decades. Lee is offering up a pair of his signed instruments and a meet-and-greet with the top bidder of each.

Blue Jays getaway with Dan Shulman in 2025 Current bid: C$4,200 One of several giveaways themed around the Toronto broadcast team, this package centres around a visit to Yankee Stadium and a hang with play-by-play man Dan Shulman. The full package consists of tickets for two to two Jays games in New York, dinner with Shulman, a three-night stay, jerseys, hats, a blue Jays luggage bag, and US$50 in spending money. Golf Getaway with Blue Jays legend José Bautista Current bid: C$25,000 You can give the classic Buck Martinez call “swing and a drive” a whole new meaning. The getaway involves a club fitting in Markham before the winning bidder and two friends get a trip from Toronto to Tampa, Florida, leaving on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, and returning on Friday, December 13, 2024. The trip includes a round of golf with Bautista at TPC Tampa while covering a Bautista-less round at Westchase Golf Club. Fish with Buck Martinez in Panama Current bid: C$40,000 Speaking of Buck Martinez, there’s also a chance to go on a trip with him to Central America. The trip involves six days of fishing alongside the legendary commentator, two roundtrip flights from Toronto to Panama City and an exquisite hotel stay.

Taylor Swift Concert Tickets

Current bid: C$5,800

While not explicitly a Blue Jays prize, perhaps there’s no harder or more expensive ticket to a public event right now than Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at the Rogers Centre on November 15, 2024.

You can place your bids on the Jays’ auction website, with most items launching yesterday and running through September 10.