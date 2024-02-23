Here's why you should ditch Vancouver and move to Chilliwack

People in Vancouver continue to be paying staggering amounts of money to live in the city. To still enjoy this beautiful province, there is one city that people could be overlooking but that just might be the answer to a better financial future: Chilliwack.

Living outside of Vancouver’s downtown core will nearly always help save you some cash in the long run.

However, a recent Reddit thread lists some suggestions as to why Chilliwack is the city to flock to.

Social media users raved about the city’s beauty, from its cobbled stone pathways in District 1881 to its peaceful peaks and calming lakes.

Cost of Living

Using crowdsourced data from Numbeo, the average monthly cost for a single person renting in the city centre is $1,350.

This means that rent prices are 51.5% lower than in Vancouver.

According to Numbeo, restaurants and groceries are also both lower priced in Chilliwack.

As many people search for ways to cut down the cost of their groceries, Redditors advise that the cheapest places for groceries are Walmart and FreshCo. However, “a nicer shopping experience” can be found at Save-On-Foods or Safeway — but it can be pricier, they warn.

Food & Drinks

When you want to treat yourself to a night out, Chilliwack has a fun variety of eateries and bars.

Here are some favourites, according to Redditors:

Restaurants/Cafés:

Bars:

The great outdoors

After you’ve explored District 1881 and Downtown Chilliwack, locals also encourage newcomers to check out what the surrounding nature has to offer.

Chilliwack has stunning trails open year-round. Tourism Chilliwack even has an incredible round-up of hikes you can plan to trek through. If you’re looking to chase waterfalls or just hoping to walk through an easy woodsy trail, there is a hike for all.

There are even great opportunities to snowshoe or swim in local lakes.

