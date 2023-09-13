Whitecaps closing in on signing Canadian World Cup player Junior Hoilett

The Vancouver Whitecaps are honing in on yet another member of Canada’s FIFA World Cup squad. After loading up with two Canadian internationals in Richie Laryea and Sam Adekugbe last month, Daily Hive can confirm a report from J.J. Adams of Postmedia that the Whitecaps are close to adding Junior Hoilett before Friday’s MLS roster freeze.

Daily Hive can also confirm that the Hoilett addition would not be dependent on the reported transfer of striker Sergio Cordova to Turkish club Alanyaspor — though neither deal has been completed yet. Hoilett is likely to sign a deal that keeps him in Vancouver until the end of the 2023 season.

The Whitecaps are able to add Hoilett at this time because he is currently unattached to another club. The Brampton native last played for Reading in the English Football League Championship.

The Championship is where Hoilett has spent the majority of his career, with 266 appearances. He also has 161 games in the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City on his resume.

Hoilett appeared in all three matches for Canada at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, starting against Belgium and Morocco and coming on as a substitute against Croatia. He has appeared in 59 international matches for Canada since 2015, scoring 15 goals and adding 15 assists.

A left winger, Hoilett brings a ton of experience to a young Whitecaps side that is pushing for the playoffs. Vancouver is currently sixth in the West, but is just three points back of Seattle for second in the conference.