"It’s just a pain in the ass": Whitecaps players want to see BC Place turf ditched for real grass

The FIFA World Cup is coming to BC Place in 2026, and that means real grass is too.

FIFA requires that all host stadiums for the men’s World Cup must have a grass surface installed for the tournament. How much that will cost has yet to be determined.

“BC Place is working with FIFA and technical experts to determine the best solution to provide a playing surface that meets FIFA’s standard and requirements, including the installation of natural grass,” BC Place said in a statement provided to Daily Hive. “Once the best solution is determined, BC Place will build a comprehensive replacement plan, timeline and budget.”

While grass is expected to be a temporary solution, Vancouver Whitecaps players, who typically play on artificial turf, are hoping it stays for good.

“Of course, no one wants to play on turf,” Whitecaps defender Florian Jungwirth told Daily Hive. “It’s just a pain in the ass. You can’t talk around it, grass is our natural surface. For me, it’s probably a little later, but I hope the grass stays in. Especially if we can close the roof and open it. I think we should be able to maintain it. I really hope the grass stays in.”

Continuously playing on a turf surface takes a toll on your body. Current and former MLS players have long complained about having to play on turf, and some players have avoided playing in Vancouver because of it.

“You feel it definitely after the game,” Jungwirth added. “You feel the joints, the ligaments, more on turf. I think if you don’t take care, the risk of injury is definitely higher. Yeah, it can definitely shorten a career.”

“I think most players will tell you grass is king,” New England Revolution striker Jozy Altidore told Daily Hive. “The game plays better, your body feels better. Playing on turf for too long, it just pegs years off your career. I think everybody would be in unison, fans, players, would love a good grass.”

Robbie Keane criticizes artificial turf: "I don't think it should be allowed in this day and age. It's not good for players." — Martin MacMahon (@martinmacmahon) October 15, 2012

This is why soccer should be played on grass! pic.twitter.com/fsNGi27oRY — Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) April 15, 2013

An awkward twist or a turn on turf can cause significant injury for a player. Whitecaps winger Deiber Caicedo had to be helped off the pitch on Sunday after a non-contact injury.

The 22-year-old has undergone imaging and had consultations with specialists while the club determines the severity of his injury and length of absence.

Whitecaps CEO and Sporting Director Axel Schuster would love to see grass stay at BC Place.

“This would be great,” Schuster told Daily Hive. “But I also know about our winters, the closed roof and the many events on the pitch. I try not to get too enthusiastic about this vision yet.”

Caps players Jake Nerwinski and Brian White are big grass supporters too.

“The question is, are they going to keep the grass for us,” Nerwinski asked. “I would love that, I would rather play on grass,”

“Everyone likes playing on grass,” White added. “It’s just natural, it feels better.”

“I’ll be old by then too,” Nerwinski jumped in. “We’re going to be old by then, my knees can’t take the turf.”

While older Whitecaps players want to see grass permanently installed, Ryan Raposo isn’t concerned with what type of pitch he’s playing on as long as the Whitecaps earn results.

“We train on grass here,” Raposo said. “Yeah it would be nice, but if we keep on winning games at BC Place with the turf, keep the turf. I’m cool with playing on the turf as long as we keep winning, that’s the most important thing.”

As far as the Lions go, they’re focused on the present as they get set to visit the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday night.

“We have not had any discussions with the stadium regarding grass or anything post 2026,” a BC Lions spokesperson explained to Daily Hive. “Simply too early at the moment.”

The Whitecaps return to action on Saturday, July 2 when the host former ‘Caps goalkeeper, Max Crepeau and LAFC at BC Place. The Lions will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Place on Saturday, July 9.