Vancouver Whitecaps get playoff pep talk from Steve Nash

There was a Steve Nash sighting at Vancouver Whitecaps training on Tuesday.

The two-time NBA MVP and minority owner of the Whitecaps spoke to the team ahead of their do-or-die playoff match in Portland.

“Playoffs, that’s what Steve said to us,” Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini explained. “That was actually a very good message from a person who played like a million games in the playoffs. Big games are for big players. If you feel that you’re a big player, you need to step up. That’s the reason why we rely on our big players.

“If we win, we need to be like Miami (Heat) 2023. We need the Jimmy Butler, Gauldy (Ryan Gauld). Gauldy in a Jimmy Butler playoff (mode).”

Vancouver split the season series with the Portland Timbers (1-1-1). The Timbers won the lone match played in Oregon 2-0 on June 22.

Putting BC Place fiasco behind them

The Whitecaps are on the road, but they will technically be the home team in Portland.

Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster explained in an interview with Bik Nizzar on Sportsnet 650 that the team looked at many other options.

BC Place booked the World Supercross event 18 months ago, Schuster said, long before the 2024 MLS schedule had been crafted.

The Whitecaps looked into moving the day of the match to Tuesday, but MLS was unwilling to switch it from Wednesday. They looked at playing the match in another stadium in the Lower Mainland, like Swangard Stadium, but MLS rules are clear that the match must be played at an MLS venue.

The Whitecaps even looked at playing the match at a neutral MLS stadium, perhaps in Seattle, but that idea was also quashed by the league.

“They were not supportive that we would play in a neutral venue that would be an almost-empty stadium,” Schuster said.

This event was booked by BC Place 18 months before… When we got the schedule we saw that we would not have this date available… When we noticed we might end up in 8th we did everything possible.

“You can control only what you are in control of,” Sartini told Daily Hive. “Unfortunately we know that we share the stadium with all the beautiful people of British Columbia. They decided to do this motocross. What can we do, it is, what it is. I understand the point of the league because it’s a playoff game. They want to have an atmosphere and it is what it is, beautiful.”

The Whitecaps’ lease with BC Place and PavCo is set to expire at the end of next season.

“Obviously it’s not what you want to hear,” said Whitecaps defender Tristan Blackmon. “At the end of the day, it is, what it is. We have to go down there and win. It would be nice to be at home, but that’s the way it is.”

Whitecaps coach under pressure

Vancouver stumbled down the stretch drive. Since September 1, the Whitecaps are 1-5-3 in MLS play, going 329 minutes without scoring a goal.

The tailspin has been a combination of several factors and it clearly shook their confidence.

They have been hurt by players being absent after being called up for international duty and several players have been dealing with injuries.

Players acquired in the summer transfer window have yielded unsatisfactory results.

“You can’t really pin it on one thing,” Sam Adekugbe said. “I think in MLS a lot of teams go through dips. Unfortunately ours was at the end of the year. With international breaks and the congested schedule, it hasn’t been easy. It’s been difficult. We’re in this position for a reason and we have to look forward and get the [win].”

When a team is in a rut and trending downwards, a lot of the attention and blame is directed at the coach. Sartini is aware that fans have voiced their frustration concerning him.

As Vancouver prepares to play Portland, Sartini is feeling the pressure, but not in a way you might expect.

“Yes, a lot of pressure,” Sartini said. “It’s good that we have a lot of pressure. It’s those games that you want to play. At the same time you can’t complain about the pressure. It’s on us because we were in a comfortable position and we didn’t do well in the last few weeks. That’s the reason why we’re under pressure. The pressure is for me, the players, the club, everyone. I think we must feel this pressure because we have to deliver.”

Playoff watch party

The Whitecaps are holding a playoff watch party at Good Co. on Granville Street. The free event kicks off at 6 pm, ahead of the 7:30 pm match.

The team is advertising “free scarves and big prizes” as part of the fun.

Come cheer on the 'Caps at @goodcobars Granville this Wednesday for free as they battle Portland in the #MLSCupPlayoffs Wild Card match! Free scarves & big prizes!

For fans wanting to watch at home, the game is available on TSN, as well as Apple TV. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.