Vancouver Whitecaps on the verge of monumental playoff upset

Too bad the Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC aren’t playing a two-game total-goal aggregate series.

Because if they were, the Whitecaps would have upset the MLS giants and advanced by a 4-2 score-line. Vanni Sartini’s squad has gone toe-to-toe with LAFC in both matches. After losing Game 1 in LA (2-1), the Whitecaps secured a surprisingly dominant 3-0 victory at BC Place on Sunday.

It sets up a decisive Game 3 in LA on Friday night.

“I think LAFC is the favourite on Friday. Pure and simple,” Sartini told reporters after Sunday’s big win. “They play at home, they are a top-three team with the most talent in the league, but upsets can happen.”

Sartini pointed to the fact that the defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew were eliminated on Sunday for inspiration.

The winner of Friday’s match will advance to play the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference semi-final.

“I believe that we need to pull a performance even better than what we did. It needs to be perfect. We have a big reward of working for two weeks more and having a derby game. That would be a fantastic game for our fans if we qualify and play Seattle.

“The reward is enormous. We need to climb Everest, we did the first part of the climbing. We need to do the second part, the hardest part, on Friday.”

Whitecaps looking to make history

The one and only #VWFC’s Vanni Sartini. “You’re always busting my balls because I’ve never won a playoff game. Now I’ve won two.”#VANvLAFC #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/s5g2Yc8jPc — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) November 4, 2024

The Whitecaps are looking to do something no MLS team has ever accomplished in a best-of-three playoff series, by winning the series after losing the opening match.

Vancouver has also never won a multi-game MLS playoff series.

Sartini is expecting his team to continue the form they have shown and he has a message for anyone who has previously questioned his track record of winning playoff matches.

“I know that we will play a good game,” Sartini said. “We will play a good game in LA. If we win, I don’t know, but we will play a good game. We will honour this playoff run.”

Sunday’s win was just Vancouver’s third playoff victory in the MLS era. Coupled with their win in Portland on October 23, the club now has two playoff wins under Vanni Sartini.

“You’re always busting my balls because I never won a playoff game, now I’ve won two, so probably stop.”

Including tonight’s 3-0 win, each of the three MLS postseason victories in @WhitecapsFC history have been by at least a three-goal margin, including both wins in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. ⚽️3-0 (Tonight vs. LAFC)

⚽️5-0 (10/23/24 vs. Portland)

⚽️5-0 (10/25/17 vs. San Jose) pic.twitter.com/DaKRbCFRC6 — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) November 4, 2024

Gauld’s on fire

Ryan Gauld continues to lead the attack. After scoring again on Sunday, the Whitecaps captain leads Major League Soccer in playoff goals with five.

In true Gauld fashion, he isn’t satisfied with his own performance and wants to continue improving as Vancouver looks to complete a first-round playoff upset.

“Yeah it’s good to have obviously those contributions up top,” Gauld said. “I think overall my link up and just overall play could be better, but at least I’m helping to make the final product in the end which is kind of the most important thing.”

When the Whitecaps scored first during the regular season, they had a record of 12-2-3; but when the opposition struck first, Vancouver was 1-11-3.

“It definitely helps,” Gauld said. “Especially in LA. To get that first goal and then to maybe make the game open up a little bit more. Scoring the first goal and making them come out a little bit is definitely going to be big for us. Hopefully, we can do that again.”

Are the soccer gods finally on Vancouver’s side?

Sartini may not believe in god, but the proud atheist seems willing to accept anyone on the Whitecaps bandwagon right now.

“If he wants — or she, because maybe God is a she — if she or he wants to be a Whitecaps fan, we’re going to give [them] an honorary card of any groups he or she wants to join.”