Whitecaps expecting largest BC Place crowd of MLS season on Saturday

The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping a big BC Place crowd at Saturday’s match can help inch them towards the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

With just three games left in the MLS regular season, the Whitecaps are desperate for wins. Vancouver is six points back of Real Salt Lake for the last playoff spot, and needs to leapfrog Colorado, Seattle, and LA Galaxy to get in.

It’s a tough ask.

They will, at least, get a push from their fans on Saturday, as the Whitecaps are approaching 19,000 seats sold for the match against Seattle. The Whitecaps expect it will be their largest attendance of the MLS season.

“This will be our biggest crowd of the MLS season, and our biggest at BC Place since the triumphant Canadian Championship Final in July,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC chief executive officer. “We are going to need the full support of our fans to push us to an important victory over our closest rivals.”

The largest Whitecaps crowd this season was a non-MLS match when 24,307 showed up to see Vancouver defeat Toronto in the Canadian Championship Final.

Saturday’s match also happens to be half-priced drink night, as fans will be able to get 50% beer and other drinks inside BC Place until kickoff.