Whitecaps expecting a big BC Place crowd this weekend

The Vancouver Whitecaps are expecting over 25,000 fans for their next match at BC Place this weekend, and for good reason.

Vancouver has a chance to clinch a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs for the third time in four years. They’re also welcoming one of their arch-rivals to town.

A win against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, combined with some help on the out-of-town scoreboard, will get it done. The Whitecaps also need a loss or draw by FC Dallas in their match against Orlando City SC earlier in the day.

The Whitecaps are currently seventh in the MLS Western Conference, but they’re just three points back of LAFC for fourth.

Fresh off being crowned Canadian champions for a third year in a row, the Whitecaps are also looking for back-to-back Cascadia Cups. A win or draw against Portland would set up a chance to clinch the Cascadia Cup next week, when the Seattle Sounders visit BC Place.

“Wednesday night was another fantastic milestone for our club,” said Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster. “Repeating as Canadian champions for three straight seasons is a huge honour. Now, we quickly turn our attention to our other remaining goals, to win the Cascadia Cup and finish the regular season strong and put ourselves in the best possible position for the playoffs.”

While Wednesday’s attendance figure was disappointing (just 12,516 attended Wednesday’s game), the Whitecaps have had a good year at the box office. Vancouver ranks sixth in MLS attendance this season, averaging 27,733 fans per game.