Season over: Whitecaps eliminated from playoff contention

With their playoff destiny finally back in their own hands, the Vancouver Whitecaps had high hopes heading into the final day of the 2022 MLS regular season.

Instead, their season ended with a whimper.

Having won three matches in a row, the Whitecaps needed to win again today in Minnesota to earn a trip to the playoffs for a second straight season.

They never really came close to accomplishing that goal, losing 2-0.

Vancouver fell behind early, after an Andrés Cubas giveaway quickly turned into Minnesota United’s first goal, off the foot of Franco Fragapane.

The Whitecaps were unlucky not to receive a penalty in the 42nd minute, when Brian White was chopped down in the box by Minnesota defender Wil Trapp.

Pedro Vite had an excellent chance to tie the match 11 minutes into the second half, running onto a ball flicked on by White.

Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini gave his team a more offensive look in the 62nd minute, when Lucas Cavallini came off the bench. A minute later, Cavallini and White nearly combined for the equalizing goal — though the play was offside.

It was otherwise a relatively drama-free match, with Jonathan González delivering the deathblow in the 77th minute, giving Minnesota a 2-0 lead.

Vancouver has now missed the playoffs four times in the last five years.

Ultimately, the Whitecaps were unable to recover from a dreadful start to their season, when they earned just one win and one draw in their first seven matches back in February, March, and April. Their inability to win on the road was also a blemish on their record, as Vancouver had just two wins and four draws in 17 matches away from BC Place.