Mitch White's injury could impact Blue Jays' final rotation spot

One key position battle for the Toronto Blue Jays has just been revealed to be even more complicated.

Per Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, starting pitcher Mitch White suffered a shoulder injury over the offseason.

The injury was to his right shoulder, which happens to be his throwing arm.

Mitch White experienced a right shoulder impingement when he began throwing in early January and "is a little bit behind in terms of workload ramp up," said John Schneider. May impact competition with Yusei Kikuchi for fifth starter's spot. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) February 16, 2023

White “is a little bit behind in terms of workload ramp up,” according to Toronto manager John Schneider, per Davidi.

It’s expected that the fifth and final rotation spot will go to one of White or Yusei Kikuchi, who Toronto signed to a three-year, $36 million deal last summer.

The injury is a setback for White, who is looking to have a rebound season after a tough stretch with Toronto in his first year with the team.

White had a record of 0-5 with an ERA of 7.74 and 31 strikeouts in 10 appearances for the Blue Jays in 2022, after being acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers last summer.

But with the Dodgers, White fared a little better, as he had a record of 1-2 with an ERA of 3.70 and 47 strikeouts in 15 appearances last season.

Meanwhile, Kikuchi had a 6-7 record with an ERA of 5.19, 124 strikeouts and a save in 32 appearances in 2022, starting 20 games while also making 12 appearances out of Toronto’s bullpen in his first year with the team.

Toronto’s rotation is set to be led by 2022 Cy Young finalist Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, and Chris Bassitt, who the Blue Jays signed to a multi-year contract earlier this offseason. Meanwhile, the team is awaiting the return of Hyun Jin Ryu, who is targeting getting back on an MLB mound by July.

Opening Day for Toronto is set for March 30, when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Their home opener is just under two weeks later at Rogers Centre, when they host the Detroit Tigers on April 11.