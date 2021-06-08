Whistler introducing pay parking at municipal parks this month

Pay parking will be coming into effect at some of Whistler’s most popular municipal parks starting next week.

The Resort Municipality of Whistler will begin pay parking at four parks on a pilot project basis this summer at Rainbow, Lakeside, Alpha Lake, and Wayside parks, as well as on Alta Lake Road next to the Rainbow Park entrance.

The changes starting on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, are intended to increase turnover, allowing more people to enjoy the parks. The pay parking will be in effect daily from 10 am to 6 pm at an hourly rate of $2.

Parking can be purchased at the on-site meters or PayByPhone.

Revenues generated by pay parking will go towards funding the municipal government’s free Rainbow Park shuttle on weekends and holidays, and active transportation initiatives such as walking and cycling infrastructure projects.

The municipality is encouraging residents and visitors to take advantage of the return of BC Transit’s free transit services this summer, from June 19 to September 6 on weekends and holiday Mondays.

Whistler is aiming to have 50% of all trips within its community made by public transit and active transportation by 2030.

In addition, beginning June 15, the municipal government will implement the first phase of a time-based fee at some electric vehicle charging stations located outside the Day Lots. The fees will begin at $1 per hour.