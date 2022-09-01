Heads up skiers: Whistler passes get more expensive this weekend

It may still be hot outside, but it’s time to think about winter — if you want to ski or snowboard in Whistler this year, that is.

Edge Cards and season passes at the iconic mountain are the cheapest they’ll ever get right now, and they begin increasing in price on Labour Day (September 5).

“These deadlines can tend to fly over the head of anyone who isn’t looking for a season pass, but there is so much value in planning for your winter ski season in advance if you want to visit a destination resort,” Danielle Johnson with Vail Resorts told Daily Hive via email.

You might also like: Bucket list vacation: The perfect weekend in Whistler without skiing

Whistler tourist hacks: 7 tips to make the most of your trip

Canadians and residents of Washington State who only want to ski a few days of the season will probably find the cheapest price-per-day when buying an Edge Card.

Those looking for unlimited skiing and riding will likely opt for the Epic Pass, which also gives holders access to other mountains owned by Vail Resorts.

Here’s what the pre-Labour Day pricing looks like. Note that Whistler charges its Epic products in USD, so the actual charge on your credit card may fluctuate from listed rates depending on the exchange rate.

Epic Pass: $1,229 (includes all Vail Resorts mountains)

Whistler Blackcomb Season Pass: $1,202 (includes summer access at Whistler)

10-Day Edge Card: $753

5-Day Edge Card: $437

2-Day Edge Card: $218

Whistler also offers Epic Day Passes with bundle pricing for more days — this way, customers could use some days at Whistler and others at the company’s international resorts. It may be a good option for those looking to travel and ski.

Whistler officially opens for the season on November 24, but if the snow is good the mountain could open even earlier than that. It anticipates staying open until May 22, 2023 — if conditions permit.

With more international tourists expected to return to the mountain this year, Whistler Blackcomb is limiting lift ticket purchases per day. The daily caps don’t apply to season pass holders or Edge Card users.

New Creekside gondola to be ready for opening day

There are upgrades coming to Whistler Blackcomb, including a new 10-person gondola replacing the existing six-seater gondola at Creekside.

At the top, the old Big Red Express four-person chair will be replaced with a six-person chair this winter.