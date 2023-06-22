Whistler is getting four official cannabis shops five years after legalization

Skiers and snowboarders can rejoice because five years after cannabis was legalized in Canada, Whistler has officially approved four dispensaries to sell weed products.

One of the first cannabis dispensaries to share the good news was A Little Bud, which has locations in Penticton, White Rock, Duncan, Summerland and now Whistler later this year.

The family-owned business shared the good news on social media, adding that the mayor and city council approved its Whistler application.

We touched base with the resort municipality of Whistler, which was able to share more about the approved applications and how the approval works.

The four dispensaries which have received approvals to operate have been granted Temporary Use Permits. They include:

This is Cannabis in the Village Centre area

Main Street THC in the Village North area

Spiritleaf Whistler in the Creekside area

A Little Bud in the Function Junction area

Only one application was denied, which was in the Nesters retail zone.

The permits are authorized for three years with one option to renew.

In a statement, Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton said, “The commitments made by applicants throughout this process are significant.”

Applicants have been asked to comply with Whistler’s “guiding document,” the official community plan or the OCP.

Also, applicants who receive a permit have to sign a “Good Neighbour Agreement,” obtain a retail cannabis licence, and apply for a business licence.