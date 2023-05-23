Take this quiz to find out which electric vehicle suits your lifestyle (QUIZ)

There are so many benefits that come with choosing an electric vehicle. For starters, they’re environmentally friendly and cost-effective (bye-bye ever-rising gas prices). Plus, they also offer a smoother and quieter drive, which can make your driving experience all the more enjoyable.

But with so many new models hitting the market constantly – how do you know which one is right for you?

Hyundai, one of Canada’s most popular motor companies, is leading the way to an electric future in EVs. They have one of the widest ranges of electrified vehicles, meaning there’s something to suit all lifestyles. Using motors entirely powered by rechargeable batteries, Hyundai EVs give you instant acceleration and exceptional, agile handling on the road.

And, with two back-to-back World Car of The Year wins for their EVs – one for the all-electric IONIQ 5 in 2022 and one for the all-electric IONIQ 6 in 2023 – you can be sure you’re getting the best on the market when you choose Hyundai.

To help you figure out which one of Hyundai’s three all-electric vehicles is best for you, we’ve put together this quick and easy quiz.