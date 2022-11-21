Where is BC's promised renters' rebate?

John Horgan’s tenure as BC’s premier has come and gone, and British Columbians are still waiting on his promised $400-per-year renters’ rebate to materialize.

New Premier David Eby announced a package of measures to help the housing crisis in the form of new legislation put forward Monday. It included new accountability measures for cities building new housing and an end to stratas’ ability to restrict rentals.

But noticeably absent was any kind of cash bound for renters’ pockets.

Horgan first promised a rental rebate of $400 for every tenant on the 2017 campaign trail. Again while seeking re-election in 2020, Horgan promised $400 per year for BC households earning up to $80,000 annually while running for re-election in 2020.

While he fulfilled some of his 2020 election promises, including extending BC’s rent freeze to the end of 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the NDP never delivered on the rent rebate — one of the campaign promises ahead of the NDP’s majority win.

Daily Hive Urbanized has reached out to the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Premier to ask if the government still plans on introducing the $400 renters’ rebate.

The situation for renters in Metro Vancouver has only gotten more dire since the pandemic, with average rents for one- and two-bedroom apartments reaching new highs over the summer.

In October 2022, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver was $2,500, a 19% increase from the same time last year, according to a report from Zumper.

Pandemic rent freezes have also expired, although the NDP has capped rent increases at 2% for next year amid soaring inflation rates.

It’s unknown whether the NDP will deliver on its promise of a $400 renters’ rebate, but one thing’s certain — many renters in the province could use help.