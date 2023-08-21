Here's when Metro Vancouver's smoky skies could get better

The wildfire smoke choking Metro Vancouver is forecast to worsen Monday afternoon before thinning out on Tuesday morning.

BC’s Air Quality Health Index predicts danger levels could rise to “moderate” by Monday afternoon — or a five on the government’s 10-point air quality hazard scale.

But by Tuesday morning, danger levels are forecast to decrease to three out of 10.

On Monday morning, IQ Air ranked Vancouver’s air quality as the ninth-worst in the world. No other place on earth had worse air quality than the fire-ravaged communities in the BC Interior and US Pacific Northwest.

Metro Vancouver is currently under an Air Quality Advisory due to the high concentrations of fine particulate matter from the smoke.

Firesmoke.ca predicts smoke could clear in Metro Vancouver by 3 am on August 22, but it may come back to blanket the region later in the week.