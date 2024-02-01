When and how to watch tonight's NHL All-Star player draft

For the first time since 2015, the NHL All-Star Game’s rosters will be decided via fantasy draft.

Four team captains lead the way in the snake-style selection in Toronto, making tonight’s event one of the most exciting of the weekend.

And with six Vancouver Canucks players and four Toronto Maple Leafs players in the mix, there are bound to be some controversial picks, potentially resulting in teammates becoming rivals for Sunday’s game at Scotiabank Arena.

How to watch

The draft officially kicks off this evening at 6 pm ET, broadcasting live on the following networks: ESPN2, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports.

Those without cable can also stream the event on ESPN+ and Fubo.

How it works

Each set of captains will select nine players (seven skaters, two goalies) in a snake draft format to complete the 11-player rosters.

The team captains, assistant captains and celebrity captains are as follows: Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, and Justin Bieber for the blue team; Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Tate McRae for the yellow team; Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Will Arnett for the white team; and Jack Hughes, Elias Pettersson, and Michael Bublé for the red team.

With the likes of Connor Bedard, Jack Eichel, and Jack Hughes not being able to attend due to injury, here’s a full list of players participating in the weekend’s events:

F Frank Vatrano, ANA

F Clayton Keller, ARI

F David Pastrnak, BOS

G Jeremy Swayman, BOS

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF

F Sebastian Aho, CAR

G Alexandar Georgiev, COL

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL

D Cale Makar, COL

F Boone Jenner, CBJ

G Jake Oettinger, DAL

F Alex DeBrincat, DET

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM

F Connor McDavid, EDM

G Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA

F Sam Reinhart, FLA

G Cam Talbot, LAK

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

F Nick Suzuki, MTL

F Filip Forsberg, NSH

F Jesper Bratt, NJD

F Mathew Barzal, NYI

F Vincent Trocheck, NYR

G Igor Shesterkin, NYR

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT

F Travis Konecny, PHI

F Sidney Crosby, PIT

F Tomas Hertl, SJS

F Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA

F Robert Thomas, STL

F Nikita Kucherov, TBL

F Mitchell Marner, TOR

F Auston Matthews, TOR

F William Nylander, TOR

D Morgan Rielly, TOR

F Brock Boeser, VAN

G Thatcher Demko, VAN

D Quinn Hughes, VAN

F J.T. Miller, VAN

F Elias Lindholm, VAN

F Elias Pettersson, VAN

F Tom Wilson, WSH

F Kyle Connor, WPG

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG