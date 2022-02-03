There’s no shortage of ways to catch the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

But it might come at the expense of some sleep.

Best have a coffee close by if you’re hoping to catch hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin and short-track speed skater Charles Hamelin lead the march with Canada’s flag at Friday’s opening ceremony.

Live coverage of the ceremony is set to begin at 6:30 am ET/3:30 am PT, with the event set to begin at 8 pm local time — thanks to a 13-hour time difference between Beijing and Central Canada.

A free livestream of the opening ceremony can be found on CBC Gem, CBC.ca, and the CBC Olympics app, with CBC, CBC News Network, and CBC Radio providing TV and radio coverage.

‘Cause we’ve got a really big team! And we need some really big rings 🗣‼️ Tomorrow you’ll get to see all 215 of #TeamCanada’s athletes at Opening Ceremony 🇨🇦 For now, 🤳📸😁 at the Olympic Village 📸 @tysonlangelaar, @ale_loutitt, @canadasnowboardteam / Instagram pic.twitter.com/YKf3y3D4M3 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 3, 2022

If you’re looking to cast to an external device, CBC Gem might be your best bet, as it’s compatible with devices such as Apple TV, FireTV, Google Chromecast, and Roku TV.

CBC’s TV schedule can be found here, and the more in-depth streaming schedule of the Olympic Games can be found here.

TSN and Sportsnet will also provide live coverage of the opening ceremony for the Beijing Games on their network channels.

Access to channels via the web-based TSN Direct costs $7.99 (plus tax) for a 24-hour package, $19.99 for a one-month pass, and $199.99 for 12 months. Sportsnet Now costs $14.99 for a monthly plan or $149.99 for yearly access.

TSN’s full broadcast/streaming schedule can be found here, and Sportsnet’s broadcast/streaming docket can be found here.

Canada is projected to net 22 medals at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, including six gold, five silver and 11 bronze, according to Gracenote, a California-based global data analytics company.

Canada hasn’t had fewer than six golds since the 1994 Lillehammer Games, and netted a record-setting haul of 29 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with 11 gold, eight silver, and 10 bronze.

In all, Canada is expected to have 215 athletes competing at the 2022 Beijing Games, which run through Sunday, February 20.