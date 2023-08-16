Travelling from Toronto to Kelowna is about to get easier for people journeying between the two cities as WestJet will be launching a new direct flight service this winter.

Kelowna, which sits in the south of British Columbia, is a stunning destination surrounded by provincial parks, forests, vineyards, and mountains, making it perfect for visiting all year long.

If you’re looking for a wintery escape, you can cross-country ski through the gorgeous oceanside landscape, ride horses through a provincial park, or indulge in farm-to-table dining.

For wine aficionados, there are over 20 local vineyards to explore, which offer wine tours and tastings, many of which run right through the winter months.

Set to commence on November 5, 2023, the flights will depart out of Pearson International Airport twice per week.

From Toronto, service will run Sundays and Thursdays at 7:30 pm. For those flying out of Kelowna and returning to Toronto, flights depart Mondays and Fridays at 10 am.

The new route is an addition to WestJet’s already robust schedule, which offers nine direct routes out of Kelowna and 40 from Toronto for the upcoming winter season.

Flights on the new route can already be booked directly on WestJet’s website.