West Vancouver hiker dies after falling into a canyon

A hiker in his 70s has tragically passed away after a fall in a well-known West Vancouver park.

According to a press release on Friday, July 13, from West Vancouver Police, first responders attended the area of Eagle Lake Access Road and Cypress Bowl Road following a report of a hiker that had fallen into the Cypress Creek Canyon.

West Vancouver Police and West Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services attended the area at around 11:35 am.

Police say the hiker was with a large group when he fell 200 feet into the canyon. His body was recovered by West Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

“A life was lost today. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the individual,” Cst. Nicole Braithwaite said in a release. “Our Victim Services Team is working to assist the individuals who witnessed the incident, the family of the deceased male, as well as the members who attended.”

Police say that out of respect for the privacy of the man’s family, they are not releasing his name.

There was another tragic fatality in Cypress Falls Park earlier this year when a man drowned trying to rescue his dog. A 28-year-old hiker near Whistler recently died after falling on a well-known hike.

Make sure to brush up on your outdoor safety knowledge before your next adventure.