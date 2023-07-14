Luck of the Irish: Fly roundtrip from BC to Ireland for $170

Roundtrip flights from BC to Europe are less than $200 right now, and if you think that’s a mistake…well, you’re kind of right.

According to YVR Deals, there are some “mistake” fares from WestJet for flights leaving certain BC cities, stopping over in Calgary, and going to Dublin, Ireland, for super cheap.

No flights appear to be available out of Vancouver or Abbotsford, but we saw a flight deal from Victoria for $170.

“WestJet is showing what appears to be mistake fares from various places in BC to Dublin, Ireland or London, England or Paris, France for between C$170 and $343 roundtrip including taxes,” said Chris Myden from YVR Deals.

The deals are available from Comox, Nanaimo, Victoria, Prince George, and Fort St. John.

But YVR Deals says you should approach these prices with caution.

“It’s always tough to know if tickets will be issued in a situation like this,” said Myden.

“If you do attempt to book these, do not book anything non-refundable for at least 48 hours. WestJet’s mistake fares to Europe seem to pop up every few years. Sometimes they’ve worked out, other times they haven’t.”

Here’s a look at the best deals:

Victoria to Dublin roundtrip for $170.75

Victoria to London roundtrip for $261.85

Victoria to Paris roundtrip for $343.85

For more information on how to find and book these deals, check out YVR Deals.

Feeling lucky? Would you roll the dice on a travel deal like this?