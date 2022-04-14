How to win the ultimate West Coast giveaway while supporting the autism community

April is Autism Awareness Month — and a local organization is striving for more than just awareness. Canucks Autism Network (CAN), a BC-based non-profit that champions programs and training to support those on the autism spectrum, is raising the bar and promoting the importance of acceptance.

And given one in 32 children in BC, as of 2021, are being diagnosed with autism, the need for acceptance of the autism community has arguably never been more essential.

In honour of the month-long occasion, the organization is hosting a fundraising raffle with an impressive giveaway valued at $3,155. The raffle tickets, which are available for purchase from April 15 until April 30 at 10 pm, feature multiple accessible price points, ranging from $5 to $20 dollars, depending on how much you’d like to increase your odds of winning.

In addition to supporting a worthy cause, the winner will be awarded a two-night stay at the picturesque Crystal Cove Beachfront Resort in scenic Tofino. As the name suggests, the lucky winner will have the pleasure of staying in an oceanfront log cabin nestled within a towering canopy of evergreens.

The prize, however, doesn’t end there. The winner will also be outfitted with two Arc’teryx Beta AR Jackets (one for them, one for a friend), known for its high-performance construction and versatile GORE-TEX technology.

Lastly, the winner will get to experience the best of the Pacific Northwest in two pairs of new waterproof kicks, courtesy of Vessi — as well as a 70-piece package of essential outdoor gear from VSSL.

But most importantly, all raffle proceeds will benefit children, youth, and adults on the autism spectrum via CAN’s extensive range of programs aimed at building confidence, life skills, social connections, and positive mental health.

Their programming for children focuses on building skills and confidence through recreational sports, whereas youth and adult programs concentrate on building employment and life skills, social connections, and positive mental and physical health.

Outside of their programs, the organization’s mandate involves delivering training and developing resources for employers, teachers, sports and rec providers, first responders, as well as a wide range of community spaces to be better equipped at supporting and effectively including people on the autism spectrum.

CAN’s vision is for every individual on the spectrum to be understood, accepted, and supported in all community spaces — a future that everyone has a part in building.

The raffle notwithstanding, there are still plenty of opportunities to impact positive social change within the community. This year, the organization is encouraging everyone to celebrate autism acceptance, declaring that awareness is simply no longer enough.

If you’re wondering what you can do to get involved, it can be as easy as spreading an important message. In celebration of Autism Awareness Month, the organization has created a video that speaks to the crucial distinction between awareness and acceptance of those on the autism spectrum.

Standing firm in their belief that Autistic individuals have the right to be heard, seen, and valued, the video highlights six Autistic voices. Because sharing is caring, you can participate in the movement and amplify their voices by re-sharing CAN’s video on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The gesture will help the organization share its message far and wide, and raise funding for its specialized programs. In support of this worthy cause, Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is committed to donating $1 for every video share (up to $50K).

Real change takes a collective effort and, in this case, doing your part to impart meaningful change is a click of a button away — whether it’s a simple share or the purchase of a raffle ticket.

As long as you’re at least 19 years of age and a resident of BC, you can get your hands on raffle tickets until April 30 by visiting canucksautism.ca/raffle for a chance to win.