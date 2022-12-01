Vancouver’s West 4th Ave. is bringing out all the stops this holiday season

It’s beginning to look a lot like Kitsmas — and if you’re wanting to embrace the festive spirit this season, head down to Kitsilano. Starting Thursday, December 1, West 4th Avenue will be celebrating the holiday season in style.

For one month only, the avenue will come alive for its annual Kitsmas Fest, where you can get your Christmas shopping done locally, experience exciting events, and get the chance to win tons of fantastic prizes.

You can stroll the neighbourhood, grab a hot chocolate, and check out the fun decorations and twinkling lights adorning the storefronts while you shop — making picking out that perfect gift all the more enjoyable.

There are mailboxes scattered along the avenue that will be delivering letters directly to the North Pole, so don’t forget your wishlist for Santa.

KITSMAS Fest: Two shopping nights

Head down on both December 7 and December 14 for two very special nights where over 20 stores will participate. On both evenings, you’ll get to enjoy photo booths, live music, DJs, carollers, giveaways, in-store pop-up shops, and fashion illustrators. Each store will be offering incentives, such as gifts with purchase or discounts to make shopping easy — and be sure to enjoy snacks and beverages along the way as well.

Participating stores will also be giving away a free gift of a Kitswings pin, courtesy of the Kitsilano Business Association — because every local shopping angel deserves wings.

New stores for new gift ideas

There are a ton of new stores to discover in the neighbourhood this year, such as Melanie Auld, Bloodline, Fluevog, and the new Arc’Teryx and Knix that have recently opened in newly expanded locations.

Throughout the month, the businesses of West 4th Avenue will be giving away amazing gifts daily, as part of the 24-day Kitsmas Advent Calendar (starting December 1). To be in with a chance to win, follow @shopwest4th on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok and stay up-to-date with giveaways.

For more information about Kitsmas or to see what participating stores will be doing at their location, click here.