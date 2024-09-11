FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsSpecials & DealsCanada

Sep 11 2024, 4:13 pm
Wendy's is serving $1 cheeseburgers across Canada this month

National Cheeseburger Day is just around the corner on September 18, and to celebrate the day in style, Wendy’s is dishing out a delicious deal.

Wendy’s will be serving up its Junior Bacon Cheeseburger (or JBC) for just $1 with the purchase of any other menu item between September 18 and 25 at participating locations across Canada.

The classic burger features a 100% Canadian beef square patty, which has become a signature of Wendy’s, topped with Applewood smoked bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

You can choose your own adventure by pairing your JBC with a Frosty or some fries.

To claim the deal, you’ll need to use the Wendy’s app to place your order. The offer isn’t valid in a combo or with any other offer.

A burger for a loonie? Sign us up!

