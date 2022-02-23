Wendy's Canada to join the breakfast game and introduce new menu items

Canada’s fast-food giants are soon to have more competition as Wendy’s has announced it will introduce breakfast options this spring.

Picture freshly cracked Canadian eggs, savoury Applewood smoked bacon, and warm biscuits every morning. That’s just some of what customers can expect once Wendy’s Canada drops its newest menu items for morning birds.

“Canadians deserve a better, high-quality breakfast experience that is fast and affordable, without cutting corners. That is exactly what Wendy’s will deliver when we launch breakfast across Canada this spring,” said Abigail Pringle, President, International and Chief Development Officer.

“We have done the work, immersing ourselves in what Canadian customers want from their breakfast and we will serve up hot, made-to-order, great-tasting food, using high quality ingredients that have long set Wendy’s apart from the competition. We are confident that our breakfast experience will make Wendy’s their number one choice.”

The full menu has yet to be announced but stayed tuned as they’ll be revealing what customers can expect to see, in the next few weeks.

Wendy’s Canada will also plan to hire about 1,600 new crew members to support its growth into breakfast.