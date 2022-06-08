Get a Wendy's Breakfast Biscuit for really cheap this month

Wendy’s Canada recently launched its breakfast offerings across the country and if you’re all about breakfast sandwiches, this deal is for you.

From now until June 19, Wendy’s Breakfast Biscuit is available for $1.99 plus tax.

The Breakfast Biscuit is made with a freshly cracked egg, a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon and served on a flaky biscuit baked in-store.

The fast-food chain launched a ton of new breakfast options across Canada, including nine breakfast sandwiches, drinks, and baked goods.

We even had a chance to try the menu when it first came out. It’s worth a bite.

Hop on this deal before it ends!