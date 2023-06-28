With summer in full swing, many of us are on the lookout for the perfect beverage to complement our sun-soaked adventures. And if, like us, you’re someone who enjoys a drink that packs a real flavour punch — hard seltzers just ain’t gonna cut it.

With a craving for something bold, vibrant, and fun, we decided to try Jaw Drop Cocktails, a Vancouver-based vodka cocktail brand. Their ready-to-drink cocktails come in a range of classic fruity flavours, including lemon, grape, orange, peach, pink lemonade, and two brand-new summer flavours, Blue Blast and Red Rush.

Chances are, you’ve probably spotted their vibrant, colourful cans before; they’re covered in eye-catching art and really stand out on the shelf.

And in case you haven’t noticed them yet, the brand will be appearing at various events around Vancouver, including Punch Bowl and Hopscotch Festival, where fans will get to try the delicious drinks, play “Drop Pong” (aka beer pong with Jaw Drop), and get the chance to win some Jaw Drop merch. They’ll also be running exciting giveaways on Instagram all summer long.

We tested out their Fan Favourite Pack, which includes four cleverly named cans: Tickling Pink, Gushing Grapes, Sucking Lemons, and Squirting Oranges. And it’s safe to say we were impressed.

The drinks just scream summer, and each one took our taste buds on a rollercoaster ride. Whether you’re heading to a barbecue, a festival, a camping trip, or the beach, Jaw Drop Cocktails make for an awesome, flavourful sidekick.

Tickling Pink

On first sip, this bright and vibrant drink reminded us of old-school pink lemonade. It’s got hints of raspberries, sour candy, and it’s sweet but not too sweet. Super refreshing and easy to drink, this is an awesome party drink that can be enjoyed straight from the can or served over ice with frozen raspberries and a wedge of lemon.

Gushing Grapes

This one boasts a seriously bold and powerful grape flavour. Each sip provides a tantalizing blend of tartness, followed by an explosion of vibrant sweetness. The combination of vodka with these sweet and tangy flavours really works here, and if you’re a fan of grape-flavoured candy, you’ll love this.

Sucking Lemons

This invigorating citrus beverage is bursting with zesty and refreshing flavours and reminded us of lemon sorbet. It’s an ideal choice for quenching your thirst on a hot day, offering a balance of tangy and sweet notes that create the perfect balance of flavours.

Squirting Oranges

This drink mixes the flavour of fresh oranges with the nostalgic charm of your favourite confectionery for a beautiful candied orange taste. It’s bursting with citrusy goodness and has subtle sugary undertones — sweet and tangy bliss!

Want to try these delicious drinks for yourself? You can find your nearest stockist here.

