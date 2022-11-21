We tested two brand-new EVs for 48 hours: Here’s how it went (PHOTOS)

With the seemingly ever-increasing price of gas, I don’t know about you, but I’ve been heavily considering purchasing an electric vehicle (EV).

But given the fact that 66.7% of dealers across Canada don’t have any EVs in stock, there really hasn’t been a chance to test one out.

So you could say I was excited when I was assigned a story that involved testing out some sleek EVs on Turo — a car-sharing platform in Canada that gives car owners the ability to connect with the local community and travellers who need short-term vehicle bookings. With 53,000 cars listed across BC, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and PEI, I saw this as the perfect opportunity to see if I could try out an EV.

Before I get too charged up (pun intended) over which EV I was going to make my own for a couple of days, I first had to make an account. It was an easy enough process; I just signed up, downloaded the app, went through registration, took a not-so-attractive selfie and a picture of my ID, waited for approval, and I was good to go.

Encouraged by Turo to test out two EVs (what a dream) over the course of this story, I was able to get behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 2022 and a Hyundai Kona EV 2022.

First up — the Tesla Model 3 2022

The Tesla — available for around $120 per day — gave me a beautiful introduction to the Turo platform. Not only was it easy to find the car, but once you selected your dates, it was also extremely simple to book (felt very similar to Airbnb).

Before I moved forward with the reservation, I added on the prepaid EV recharge and opted for the standard protection plan for extra peace of mind. This was on top of Turo’s already included roadside assistance. So, with all my safety nets in place, I felt ready to test this brand-new EV.

Once I hit reserve, I was instantly given the option to chat with the vehicle’s host. Which was great, because I had some questions about the pickup process. I swear it took him all of five minutes to respond — he was patient and helpful.

As my wife and I made our way over to the pickup location, I had an all-encompassing realization and instantly shared it with her, “I’ve actually never driven an EV, do you think it’s super different?”

Foreshadowing at its finest.

The car was parked exactly where the host said it would be and, through my talking with him through the chat feature, ensured I knew where the card (yes, card not key) was hidden. After clicking the notification from Turo on my phone to check in and taking photos of the exterior and interior to ensure proper documentation as part of the check-in process, I climbed in and realized just how different driving a Tesla really is.

I’m somewhat embarrassed to admit how long it took me, but my wife (who kindly stayed on speaker phone with me while I tried to figure it out) made it halfway home to North Vancouver before I actually managed to figure it out. In my defence, the spot you have to slide the card on was quite difficult to find.

Once I, miraculously, got the car started, my goodness it was such a smooth ride. Taking on more of a gliding sensation, it didn’t even feel like it was driving. I could go from stopped to 80 km within seconds — a massive feat for the mountainous roads in BC. Just as quickly, the moment my foot was off the “gas” pedal, the car stopped like I had pressed the break. It was wild.

Given a Tesla is basically a computer on wheels, it had all the apps I could dream of. Selecting a random driving playlist on Spotify to help DJ my drive through North Vancouver, I said aloud (to literally just myself since no one was with me), “This is so fun!” I even ended up finding my new favourite song, “Calm Down” by Rema featuring Selena Gomez.

As my reservation was coming to a close, I drove my beautiful Tesla to the drop-off spot the host and I agreed on, clicked the Turo notification to check out, took my photos of the car to ensure it was still in good shape, and that was it — I was done.

Though I was very reluctant to return this sleek car, the only saving grace was the fact I got to test out another EV right away.

Next up — Hyundai Kona EV 2022

For my next EV — which only cost around$74 per day — I opted for the host to deliver the car to my house so I didn’t have to go and pick up the car, which was way better than driving to pick up a rental. I’m definitely using this drop-off feature next time I’m travelling to schedule something for the airport or my hotel to make my trip easier.

The host was prompt, showing up five minutes before my reservation started. I just expected him to leave the keys in the car and let me know I was good to jump in, but that didn’t happen at all.

He gave me a full tutorial on how to use the car, taking me through all the controls and helping me connect my phone to the car. After my experience trying to figure out the Tesla, it was greatly appreciated. He even taught me how to update my phone’s name so it wouldn’t show as “iPhone 79” — a certified genius I guess.

In addition to ensuring I knew how to use the car, he also had cold water bottles, mints, hand sanitizer, masks, a phone cord, and fresh cookies (yes, you read that right).

With normal keys and a button I could at least push to start, I felt much more comfortable behind the wheels of the Hyundai — and it still was one of the smoothest drives I’ve ever experienced. It also has four levels of regen braking, heated and cooled seats, and more computer-like features that again made it very hard to return to my own, gas-run vehicle.

Turo has also partnered with Hyundai to launch EValuate, a long-term EV discovery program which gives Canadians the chance to take these vehicles out for an extended spin through the car-sharing app (I highly recommend giving the Kona a try).

Like with the Tesla, when the time came for the host to pick up the EV, I was quite reluctant to hand over the keys — but ended up making a great connection with my host. Not only did he check in throughout my time with the car to see if I had any questions, but he’s also part of the Vancouver Electric Vehicle Association, which shows why he was so excited to share his knowledge and passion for EVs. He even extended an invite to come to a meeting which, once I (hopefully) get my own EV, will probably take him up on.

Whether you’re visiting from out of town, or a local wanting to see if the EVs are worth — to use a dated idiom — all the rage, download the Turo app or visit Turo.com to sign up as a guest.