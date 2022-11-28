We ate meal kits for dinner all week: Here's what we really thought

After a long day at work, the last thing I want to do is cook up an elaborate dinner. Let’s face it, as much as we want to, life can sometimes make eating well hard. More often than not, I feel like there’s not enough time in the day and end up throwing yet another frozen pizza in the oven.

That’s where meal kit delivery services like Fresh Prep can really change things. Fresh Prep delivers fresh, pre-cut, and pre-portioned ingredients to your door each week, along with easy-to-follow, time-efficient recipes so you can create mouthwatering meals in 30 minutes or less.

As someone who follows a plant-based diet, I never thought meal kit delivery services like this were for me. But after a quick scroll through the meals on offer, I realized I was wrong. Every week, Fresh Prep offers customers 10 new meals to choose from, and 50% of them are vegan or vegetarian. There are also gluten-free options, meaning there’s something for everyone.

Not only did every single meal take under 30 minutes to cook, but my mealtimes became more sustainable, too. The food arrived in a reusable cooler bag and was packaged in a convenient and easy-to-use reusable meal kit container, which I returned at the next delivery.

But what about the actual food? After a week of testing the service out, here are my thoughts.

Meal 01: Mushroom & Walnut Burrito Rice Bowl

My first meal from Fresh Prep was a Mexican-inspired mushroom and walnut burrito bowl. This was a super creative dish, utilizing the two main ingredients as a ground-beef substitute, and I must admit, I was initially a little hesitant, wondering how exactly the combination of flavours would taste. After topping the bowl with crispy tortilla strips, avocado, coleslaw, and lime crema, I took my first bite — and I was blown away.



I can safely say this was better than any burrito bowl I’ve ever ordered for takeout, and I didn’t have that heavy, full feeling that usually comes afterwards. I was left feeling super satisfied and with high hopes for the rest of the meals.

Meal 02: Teriyaki Tofu & Scallion Rice Bowl

I love Japanese food, so to say I was excited to try this Teriyaki Tofu and Scallion Rice Bowl is an understatement. With hints of both sweet and savoury, this dish really hit the spot. The crispy tofu was utterly mouthwatering, and the addition of Japanese mayonnaise, zingy, pickled ginger, and crunchy furikake created a unique flavour combination that perfectly complemented the ginger-scallion rice.

This looked like one of the most intricate meals I’ve ever made in my life — but it took me just over 20 minutes to perfect. A win-win all around.

Meal 03: Mushroom Tacos “Al Pastor”

My third meal from Fresh Prep was Mushroom Tacos Al Pastor, a veggie take on the classic Mexican dish that uses a combination of cremini and shiitake mushrooms in place of the traditional pork. The mushrooms were marinated in spices and mixed with pineapple, so they ended up bursting with flavour.

The tangy tomatillo aioli drizzled on top really brought everything together, making for a gorgeous sweet and spicy dinner.

Meal 04: Cauliflower Pumpkin Coconut Curry

With the cold evenings creeping in, I’m starting to crave warming, cozy meals. So when I saw this Cauliflower Pumpkin Coconut Curry on the menu, I had to try it. This hearty dish combined seasonal flavours of cinnamon, ginger, and turmeric with yellow Thai curry paste — and it did not disappoint. With fluffy red quinoa and vegetables like kale and cauliflower, this dish also packed quite the nutritional punch. So, not only was I feeling satisfied, I knew I had done something good for my body, too.

Overall, the experience made my mealtimes easier and I found each meal delicious in its own way. I will definitely be ordering from Fresh Prep again in the future.

If, like me, you struggle to find the energy and time to prepare quality, nutritious meals, I highly recommend this service. What’s more, you can be sure that the ingredients you’re getting are fresh, locally sourced, and of the highest quality — all from a service that has been developed with sustainability in mind.

Tempted to try it out? Sign up to Fresh Prep here and use the exclusive Daily Hive discount codes SCDHVANBTR22 to save up to 75% off your first order.