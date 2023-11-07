Tech issues are no roadblock to Washington transportation agency’s sense of humour

As the Washington State Department of Transportation waits for its road cameras and website to come back online, it’s clear its sense of humour hasn’t been lost.

Around 6:20 am Tuesday, the department informed social media users that its website and cameras were down, but it’s working on it.

Morning. Sounds like our website and cameras are down. Working on it. … pic.twitter.com/4C3tMjyNv6 — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) November 7, 2023

An hour later, it shared a cheeky doodle of what it predicted the roads would look like.

While our cameras and website continue to be down, this is what it looks like out there. pic.twitter.com/1L9Qqk73TK — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) November 7, 2023

Despite some social media users poking fun at the brilliant sketch, the department came to its defence with plenty of sass.

I didn't have room to show it but he moved over shortly after this drawing was taken. — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) November 7, 2023

I couldn't find my crayons. — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) November 7, 2023

Behind these two. — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) November 7, 2023

Self taught, I'll have you know. — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) November 7, 2023

The site and cameras remain offline as of 1 pm. In the meantime, though, we’re sure its X account will entertain folks plenty.