Tech issues are no roadblock to Washington transportation agency’s sense of humour

Nov 7 2023, 9:21 pm
Driving home/Shutterstock

As the Washington State Department of Transportation waits for its road cameras and website to come back online, it’s clear its sense of humour hasn’t been lost. 

Around 6:20 am Tuesday, the department informed social media users that its website and cameras were down, but it’s working on it. 

An hour later, it shared a cheeky doodle of what it predicted the roads would look like. 

Despite some social media users poking fun at the brilliant sketch, the department came to its defence with plenty of sass.

The site and cameras remain offline as of 1 pm. In the meantime, though, we’re sure its X account will entertain folks plenty. 

