NewsCrime

As crime concerns grow, VPD will hold Q&A for those who feel unsafe in the city

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 3 2022, 12:33 am
As crime concerns grow, VPD will hold Q&A for those who feel unsafe in the city
Adam Melnyk/Shutterstock

Crime stories have been constant in Vancouver over the last several months, and many business owners and residents have been feeling unsafe in their own neighbourhoods, according to the VPD.

In the last month, there have been several stories involving violent stranger attacks in populated areas of the city.

In response, the Vancouver Police Department has scheduled a series of community engagement events this weekend to have conversations with those who have concerns.

The community engagement sessions are set to take place on Saturday, February 5. People who attend will be getting a free safety alarm and whistle.

The sessions will be taking place between 10:30 am and 3:00 pm, at four different locations throughout the city.

Tents will be set up at the West End Community Centre, in Chinatown at Main Street and Keefer Street, on Fraser Street at 49th Avenue, and in Olympic Village Square.

“We have been hearing from residents and business owners that they are not feeling safe in their own neighbourhoods over the past several months,” VPD Constable Tania Visintin told Daily Hive.

“This initiative is a way we can connect with the community and discuss their concerns.”

This is a first for the VPD, but it may be indicative of how rampant crime has become in certain Vancouver communities.

Do you think Vancouver is an unsafe city? Let us know in the comments.

SUBSCRIBE TO GET THE LATEST NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT