Crime stories have been constant in Vancouver over the last several months, and many business owners and residents have been feeling unsafe in their own neighbourhoods, according to the VPD.

In the last month, there have been several stories involving violent stranger attacks in populated areas of the city.

In response, the Vancouver Police Department has scheduled a series of community engagement events this weekend to have conversations with those who have concerns.

The community engagement sessions are set to take place on Saturday, February 5. People who attend will be getting a free safety alarm and whistle.

Do you have concerns about personal safety? #VPD officers and volunteers will have tents set up at four locations this Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Come by and ask your questions, and get a free personal safety alarm and whistle. #personalsafety pic.twitter.com/cpT8RRl57w — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 2, 2022

The sessions will be taking place between 10:30 am and 3:00 pm, at four different locations throughout the city.

Tents will be set up at the West End Community Centre, in Chinatown at Main Street and Keefer Street, on Fraser Street at 49th Avenue, and in Olympic Village Square.

“We have been hearing from residents and business owners that they are not feeling safe in their own neighbourhoods over the past several months,” VPD Constable Tania Visintin told Daily Hive.

“This initiative is a way we can connect with the community and discuss their concerns.”

This is a first for the VPD, but it may be indicative of how rampant crime has become in certain Vancouver communities.

